Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has slammed the BJP-IPFT government of the state on the rising trends of crime against women and claimed that people want freedom from this government.

Further raising his concern on the growing crime against women in the state, Sarkar said that when rape victim visits the police station along with their family members, in some police stations, FIRs are not lodged, instead, victims are asked to negotiate and settle the matter.

Speaking with reporters, Sarkar who is also the leader of the Opposition CPIM said these recent incidents related to rape and gang rapes are shameful incidents, and the government and police should make arrangements to arrest the culprits and take necessary steps for strict action.

“I will not blame all the police personnel for this. When any rape victim visits the police station along with their family members, in some police stations they don’t want to file an FIR asking the victims to negotiate and settle the matter. Victims are claiming that the police are well aware of whom the crimes had taken place. Actually, the police are taking this position to protect the criminals. If this is the role of the police then who will take responsibility for safety? Police are taking a negative role”, said Sarkar.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the role of the women’s commission, Sarkar said, “After the new government formed the new women's commission of the state was formed and it was seen that they had visited some places where such crimes took place. But now we see that the Commission has become inactive. They are not taking any effective role in fulfilling their responsibilities”.

He claimed that during the then-left front government they had clearly instructed the police to record the statement or lodge complaints of any victim especially women without asking her any questions.

“Every month, there was a meeting of a committee with people from various sections. The police officials used to attend the meeting in which local people used to talk about the law and order situation in the area, the crimes, what are the weaknesses of the police. In this meeting we gave special importance to discussing crimes against women very seriously”, he said.

Slamming the BJP over the rise in crime against women, Sarkar said, “The first slogan after this government came was drug-free Tripura. Who is committing crimes against women? A large section of people who are involved in it is youths. Where is drug-free Tripura? They (BJP) are doing nothing to fulfil the promises which they lured to come into power. It is not a question of whether the criminals are ministers' sons, members of the ruling party or members of the opposition party. We must protect our youth. Fascist-like attacks are going on to cover up their misdeeds and failures. Their sole purpose is to gag the voice of the opposition. This government is destroying everything. People are seeking deliverance from this government. People will not forgive them. Mothers and sisters will not forgive them”.