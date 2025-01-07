Tripura Human Right Commission (THRC) has served a notice to a private hospital in Agartala seeking their stand on an allegation made by former Minister Gopal Chandra Das.



The Human right commission has taken a Suo-motu cognizance against the ILS Hospital in Agartala based on a new published in local dailies.



“Attention of the Commission is drawn to a news item published in daily newspapers wherein, it is reported that one Gopal Chandra Das, erstwhile Minister, attended ILS Hospital, Agartala for treatment of his wife Swaraswati Deb (Das), who was suffering from kidney ailments and that a surgery was conducted on 14/09/2023 by Nephrologist, Dr. Samaresh Paul and Surgeon, Dr. Kanak Narayan Bhattacharjee. Subsequently, she was discharged from the hospital after a few dialysis”, the report said.



It said that Gopal Chandra Das and his wife were attending the Dialysis Centre of GBP Hospital, Agartala and on December 23 of 2023, it was found that the permanent cath line was not working for the purpose of dialysis and for cleaning it, he took his wife to the ILS Hospital and paid an amount of Rs. 5,510, as demanded by the hospital authority and thereafter, Saraswati Deb (Das) was admitted in the hospital, but it is alleged that, without doing anything in respect of cleaning the cath line, the patient was discharged and she was taken to GBP Hospital again for dailysis, where, it was reported that the cath line was not cleaned by the ILS Hospital, though they have taken charges from Gopal Chandra Das.



“The allegation so far published in the news items prima facie appears to be a case of violation of human rights on the part of ILS Hospital and therefore, the Commission considers it appropriate to direct the ILS Hospital authority to submit in writing, their stand on the allegation made in the news item.

Further, the name of the alleged victim, Gopal Chandra Das clearly appeared in the news item. So, issue a notice to Gopal Chandra Das for his examination in connection with the allegation published in the newspapers. Send notice to the ILS Hospital with the paper cuttings and the relevant part of the order. Also, issue notice to Sri Gopal Chandra Das along with copies of news items”, it added.