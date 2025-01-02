The Tripura government has constituted a five members permanent committee to fix the fee structure for admission in various courses in all private Medical colleges in the state.

An order undersigned by Tripura Health Secretary Kitan Gitte said that as per direction of the Supreme Court of India, the Government of Tripura constituted a Permanent Committee headed by Justice SC Das, former Judge, High Court of Tripura to fix the fee structure for admission in various courses in all private Medical colleges for the state.

The committee comprised Justice SC Das, former Judge, High Court of Tripura as Chairperson, Kiran Gitte, Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department as member-secretary, Dr Anup Kumar Barman, Member, MAC of NMC & President, Assam Medical Council (Nominated by National Medical Commission) as Member, BK Roy, IPS (Retd.) (Nominated by Chairperson) as Member and Ratan Kumar Das, Chartered Accountant (Nominated by Chairperson) as Member.

“Each private Medical institution has to place its proposed fee structure of all courses well in advance before the Permanent Committee at the beginning of each academic year along with relevant documents and books of accounts for scrutiny by the Permanent Committee”, the order added.