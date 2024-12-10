The Government Railway Police (GRP), Border Security Force (BSF), and Railway Protection Force (RPF) intercepted four Bangladeshi nationals, including two children, at Agartala Railway Station late last night.

The group was reportedly attempting to travel to Bangalore in search of employment opportunities.

"They had entered Indian territory illegally," said GRP Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das. "When questioned, they revealed that they intended to go to Bangalore, with the adult migrants having previous migration experience."

The detained individuals were identified as Tahidul Quran and his wife Rajifa Begum, accompanied by two children. Quran disclosed that he had previously travelled to Bangalore in 2018, indicating an established pattern of cross-border economic migration.

Security forces immediately produced the migrants before the local court, following standard legal protocols for handling unauthorised border entries.