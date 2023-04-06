The Government Railway Police (GRP) on April 6 detained four suspected Bangladeshi nationals from Dharmanagar Railway station in the North district of Tripura.

Sources said that GRP personnel detained four persons on suspicion after they arrived at Dharmanagar railway station from Agartala in a DEMU train.

The suspected Bangladeshi nationals were identified as Asar Ahmed (30), Sohag Khan (33), and Sabina Howlader (18).

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Though no valid documents or Bangladeshi documents were found with them the fourth person identified as Roman Hawaldar has an Indian Aadhaar card which GRP handed over to Dharmanagar police station after a preliminary inquiry for investigation and appropriate action.

During preliminary interrogation, Ashar Ahmed said that his house is in Radhapur of Bangladesh, and they had paid Rs 6,000 each to an agent to cross the International border.

The Bangladeshi nationals however don't know the name of the person who helped them in crossing the international border but claimed to have the contact number of the agent. They said they had come to India planning to go to Bangalore for work.