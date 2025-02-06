Tripura is set to welcome nearly 100 industrialists from across India at the Business Conclave-2025, a two-day event starting tomorrow that aims to showcase the state's investment potential.

The summit, themed "Destination Tripura – Land of Opportunities," will spotlight the state's resources and industry-friendly policies, focusing on key sectors including IT, healthcare, education, tourism, and skill development.

"The primary objective of this conclave is to highlight Tripura's potential as a key investment destination in North-East India," Industries and Commerce Minister Santbana Chakma said during a press briefing. She emphasised the event's role in generating employment and encouraging local industries.

Chief Minister Manik Saha will address the gathering on February 8, marking the government's commitment to industrial growth in the region.

Alongside the business summit, the state government is launching a comprehensive skill development initiative. The "Skill-Uday Tangnai" programme, combining English, Bengali, and Kokborok languages in its name, targets 80,000 students across schools and colleges.

"Under the career guidance initiative, 75,000 students from 983 schools will receive support through the Samagra Shiksha Scheme, helping them choose the right profession and overcome obstacles in various fields," Chakma explained. The programme will be officially launched by the Chief Minister tomorrow at the Tripura Institute of Technology in Narsinghgarh.