Five months ahead of Tripura’s general assembly elections, the ruling BJP-led government on September 30 announced that the cabinet has approved the recruitment of more than 10 thousand posts in various departments.

Addressing a press conference in the secretariat, Information and Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the cabinet has decided to recruit all 3622 Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) qualified candidates in one go.

This consists of 757 undergraduate teachers and 2351 upper primary teachers and in addition to these, the education department is also in the process of releasing jobs of 230 graduate teachers posts, 100 posts of academic counsellors and 110 post-graduate teachers beside 220 Special Educator positions under Vidyajyoti scheme.

Chowdhury added that the government has also decided to appoint some 6067 special executives of the home department on a contractual basis who will be helping the police towards improving the security in the state.

He informed that the minimum qualification required shall be a class eight pass and permanent citizen of the state.

Chowdhury added that the monthly salary will be above Rs 10,000, while the recruitment process shall be completed in the next six months and for which the candidates have to apply to the Officer-in-charge of their concerned police stations.

The Minister also announced that the cabinet has also decided that in addition to the 3,18,415 people whose monthly social pension has been doubled to ₹2000 from this month another 30,000 new beneficiaries shall also be provided social pension and for which the government has to bear additional ₹72 crores annual.

Chowdhury also said that the cabinet has also decided to hike the salaries/honorarium provided to ICDS workers, helpers and ASHA workers by 15 per cent of the state share.

The salaries/honorarium is shared by the central and state government at the ratio of 90:10.

Meantime, earlier in the day Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha in a programme of the National Health Mission announced that these are his government’s Durga Puja gift to the people of the state.