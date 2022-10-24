Holiday has been declared in all educational institutions in Tripura as an advance preparation to deal with natural calamities.

As per the state government's decision, all government and private-aided schools including colleges will be closed on October 25 and 26.

At an emergency press conference in Mahakaran on October 23, Information and Culture Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed reporters that the examination scheduled during this time stands suspended.

Further, the special train scheduled to run on the occasion of Udaipur's Diwali fair has been cancelled to avoid overcrowding.

On the other hand, the leaves of government employees have been cancelled for one week from October 24.

The cyclonic storm “SITRANG” pronounced as “Si-Trang” over west-central & adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 15 kmph during the past 06 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of October 24, 2022, over the East-central and adjoining areas of Westcentral & Northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 17.8°N and longitude 88.6°E, about 810 km north-northwest of Port Blair, 430 km south of Sagar Island and 580 km south-southwest of Barisal (Bangladesh).

It will likely continue to move north-northeastwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

Continuing to move north-northeastwards after that, it is very likely to cross Bangladesh's coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip close to Barisal around October 25, 2022, early morning.