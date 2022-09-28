Representatives of Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) along with officials of the Tripura government, on September 28, held a crucial meeting with the Tea Board of India with an aim of marketing the tea produced in the state across the country and abroad.

Citing the significance of the meeting, Special Secretary A Chandra emphasized the establishment of a tea auction centre in Tripura to popularize and market the state-produced tea throughout the country and abroad.

''The state government will extend the necessary cooperation to set up the tea auction centre in the state. The meeting also discussed e-auction, e-procurement, e-selling and e-marketplace,'' he added.

The representatives of Tea Board of India also mentioned the necessary cooperation in setting up a tea auction centre in Tripura.

Apart from this, Tea Board of India officials from Kolkata and Guwahati along with Tea seller representatives from Delhi, Kolkata, Tripura, Guwahati, Jorhat and South India attended an interaction meeting atthe State Guest House here on September 28 to discuss setting up a tea auction centre in the state.

In the beginning of the meeting, Controller of Licensing of the Tea Board of India based in Kolkata Rajnigandha Shil Naskar presented detailed information about the tea industry in Tripura through a power-point presentation.

The meeting was organized by the Industry and Commerce department in collaboration with Tea Board of India and Tripura Tea Development Corporation Limited.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that his government has initiated a process to set up a tea auction centre in the state and wants to help the industry flourish as it generates employment opportunities rapidly.

Launching 'Tripureswari premium tea' for retail markets, he said the state produces 10 per cent of the country's total tea production annually.

He also said the state government will continue to support Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) for the overall improvement of the sector, including welfare of the people associated with it.

The meeting was attended by the Special Secretary of the Industries and Commerce department Abhishek Chandra, Executive Director of the Northeast Regional Office of Tea Board of India Arunita Phukan Yadav and Deputy Director Kamala Chandra Baishya, Controller of Licensing of the Tea Board Rajnigandha Shil Naskar, Chairman of TTDC Santosh Saha and Corporation’s MD Manik Lal Das were present in this meeting held at the State Guest House in Agartala city.