The Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata, an autonomous institution under Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is working closely with the Government of Tripura to strengthen professional education in film, television and audio-visual media through formation of the Tripura Film and Television Institute (TFTI), at Agartala.

This collaboration aims to strengthen academic standards, enhance practical learning and build institutional capacity.

SRFTI will also prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to facilitate the planning and development of the proposed permanent campus of TFTI, drawing upon its academic and technical expertise.

On Friday (October 23, 2026), the Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Dr. K. K. Nirala; Secretary, Information and Cultural Affairs, Government of Tripura, Kiran Gitte and Vice-Chancellor, SRFTI, Santosh Ajmera held a meeting to discuss the development of TFTI alongwith other TFTI officials and SRFTI faculty members.

Emphasising the importance of innovation in film and media education, Dr. Nirala observed that rapid technological transformation and emerging opportunities in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector require new film institutions to remain open to innovation. He stated that TFTI should explore new approaches to film and media education rather than simply replicate curricula already developed and refined by established film institutions.

Gitte stated that the State government aims to support the aspirations of Tripura’s youths and help them access the expanding opportunities in the global creative economy. He highlighted the Government’s efforts to nurture local stories with universal appeal, enabling young talent from Tripura to reach wider national and international audiences.

Ajmera expressed the Institute’s commitment to the collaboration, stating that SRFTI was delighted to work closely with the Government of Tripura towards establishing a world-class institution. He affirmed that SRFTI’s academic experience and technical expertise in film and television education would enable it to provide the necessary support for the development of TFTI.

TFTI currently offers two one-year post-graduate certificate programmes in Film and Video Editing and Screen Acting. The Institute has also conducted specialised short-term training programmes, with four batches having completed certificate courses. These programmes provide aspiring professionals with opportunities to develop practical skills and gain exposure to the creative and technical aspects of the audio-visual industry.

The meeting marked an important step towards close coordination between the Government of Tripura and SRFTI. The initiative seeks to establish a strong foundation for professional film and television education, nurture local creative talent and expand opportunities for aspiring filmmakers and media professionals from the North-East