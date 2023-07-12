In a significant step towards ensuring quality education, Tripura has no single teacher-run schools among the state government-run schools.

This is the result of the continuous recruitment of teachers every year by the state government, said Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday.

While replying to a calling attention notice brought by Leader of Opposition Animesh Debbarma on What steps are being taken by the state government to mitigate the teacher crisis in the state, Dr Saha, who is also the education minister of the state, has said that education infrastructure and teachers are very important in promoting quality education in the state.

“It is true that, at present, there is a shortage of the required number of teachers in the state. Basically, some number of teachers retire every month. Moreover, another reason behind the shortage of teachers is because of 10,323 teachers”, he said.



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The CM further said that as an ongoing process, the state government appoints new teachers every year.

“Teachers Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT) conducts the Teachers Eligibility Test (T-TET) regularly and recruits Under Graduate Teachers and Graduate Teachers through a selection of eligible candidates.

Moreover, for secondary teachers and subject teachers at the higher secondary level, the job examination is regularly conducted through the Teachers' Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT)”, he said.

Last year, a special educator was appointed for the first time. Through these methods, in the last 5 years, several teachers have been recruited.

“In the last five years around 6, 766 teachers were recruited”, said CM Dr Saha.

Dr Saha further said that teachers are recruited every year depending on the financial resources of the government.

“As a result of the recruitment of teachers every year, our state currently has no single teacher-run schools among the state government-run schools. However, this effort to fill the vacancies of teachers at various levels continues”, said CM.

He further added that by adopting a continuous recruitment process, it is hoped that the number of teacher vacancies will be greatly reduced in the next few years.