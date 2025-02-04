The Central Working Committee (CWC) of All Tripura Government Doctor's Association (ATGDA), on February 4, met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, to discuss six key issues, including the amendment of the Tripura State Health Services (THS) and the 65-year age limit for the retirement of doctors.

In a press statement, the ATGDA said that discussions were held on the Tripura State Health Services Amendment, the 65-year age limit for retirement of THS doctors, reappointment issues of THS doctors, and other matters.

"Absorption of THS doctors in Tripura Medical Education Service (TMES), TMES Amendment, absorption of 19 Ad-hoc MBBS doctors through Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) related approval were the main points of talk", said the ATGDA.

The CWC also informed that many doctors are on short-term deputation, which should be converted to transfers, as far as practicable, for better service to the people.

"The Chief Minister has requested the proper and time-bound initiation of the Office of the Director of Health Services regarding various issues, including the Tripura State Health Services Amendment and Ad-hoc services through the Health Secretary's office. He expressed his earnest concern regarding the ATGDA's pertinent agendas. The CWC also received the kind consent of the CM to attend the Biannual State Conference of the ATGDA, scheduled for March 8, 2025," it added.