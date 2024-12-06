In a heartwarming story of determination and community effort, a 22-year-old pregnant woman from Samaruchara, a far-flung remote village under the Jamtail Bari Ayushman Arogya Mandir in Unakoti district, safely delivered her baby girl after an extraordinary rescue mission using makeshift swing out of bamboo and cloth on December 3.

According to health officials the woman, who had been regularly attending prenatal check-ups at the Nishiranjan Nandita Memorial Primary Health Center, went into labour that morning.

When contacted, local health workers quickly responded and conducted a preliminary examination at her home. Recognizing the urgency of her condition, they advised immediate medical intervention.



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However, Samaruchara’s rugged terrain posed a significant challenge. With no accessible roads to facilitate transport, the health workers, aided by her family, demonstrated remarkable ingenuity and resilience. They fashioned a makeshift swing out of bamboo and cloth, carrying the woman on their shoulders for two kilometres through inaccessible roads.

Once they reached a motorable area, the team arranged a vehicle and rushed her to the Unakoti District Hospital.

“Under the supervision of Nursing Officer Jaba Debbarma and a dedicated team, the woman safely delivered a healthy baby girl at 2:35 PM.



Both the mother and baby are in good health and are receiving free medicines and nutritional support at the hospital. The hospital staff also provided the family with detailed guidance on newborn care and maternal health”, said a Health official.