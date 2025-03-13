The Tripura Human Rights Commission (THRC) has asked the state's Director General of Police (DGP), Amitabh Ranjan, to investigate allegations that police personnel in Kadamtala refused to register a First Information Report (FIR). The DGP has been directed to submit a report by April 24.

The complaint, sent via speed post, was filed by Sati Rani Goswami, a resident of Gobindapur in North Tripura District. She alleged that officers at Kadamtala Police Station refused to lodge her FIR on January 1, 2025. The complaint specifically named Havildar Gayatri Das.

The THRC, before taking formal cognisance of the matter, has sought a detailed report from the DGP. "A copy of a court complaint addressed to the Court of the Learned Special Judge, North Tripura, is also enclosed. Before taking cognizance of the complaint, the Commission considers it appropriate to obtain a report from the DGP," the Commission stated in its directive.

The commission has forwarded the complaint and supporting documents to the DGP, urging a thorough inquiry into the allegations. The report is expected within three weeks.