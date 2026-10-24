The Tripura unit of the INDIA bloc will stage a protest in Agartala on October 30, demanding the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the exercise could undermine voters’ rights.

The protest will begin with a gathering at Orient Chowmuhani at 11 am, followed by a march to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Tripura, where the protesters will submit a memorandum outlining their four-point charter of demands.

The programme was announced by CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury and Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee president Asish Kumar Saha at a press conference at Agartala Press Club on Friday.

Chaudhury accused the BJP-led Central government of undermining electoral processes and constitutional institutions. He expressed concern over the Election Commission’s impartiality and alleged that the electoral system was increasingly being influenced in favour of the ruling party.

Raising concerns over the SIR exercise, the CPI(M) leader claimed that the revision could lead to the exclusion of genuine voters from electoral rolls. He also referred to concerns that around 2.5 lakh voters in Tripura could be affected, though no independently verified figures supporting the estimate were presented at the press conference.

The INDIA bloc’s four-point charter of demands includes the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, cancellation of the SIR process, reconsideration and repeal of laws that the Opposition believes undermine the Election Commission’s neutrality and the democratic framework, and opposition to provisions granting legal protection to the Chief Election Commissioner.

Chaudhury called on Opposition parties to unite to defend democratic institutions and constitutional values, describing the proposed agitation as part of a wider effort to protect electoral rights.

Saha also questioned the functioning of the Election Commission under Kumar’s leadership. He alleged that important decisions were being taken without adequately considering the views of the other two Election Commissioners.

The Congress leader claimed that the SIR exercise could disproportionately affect people perceived to support Opposition parties. He questioned changes to established voter registration procedures and the introduction of new forms, alleging that these could benefit the BJP electorally.

Saha further raised concerns over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls, including unusually high numbers of registered voters at residential complexes and instances of individuals reportedly appearing on voter lists at multiple locations.

Stressing the importance of protecting the right to vote, Saha said the exclusion of eligible voters and irregularities in electoral rolls could undermine free and fair elections.

He clarified that the proposed campaign was not intended to serve the electoral interests of any particular party but to safeguard citizens’ voting rights and the integrity of the democratic system. He appealed to parties outside the INDIA bloc and others committed to democratic principles to join the protest.

Taking aim at the ruling party in Tripura, Saha alleged that electoral victories did not necessarily reflect the full extent of public support and claimed that the use of money and muscle power could undermine the electoral process.