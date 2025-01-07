The Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) will observe 8th January as Black Day in protest against the firing on TSF members, which led to the death of three individuals protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



TSF is a wing part of the North East Student’s Organisation (NESO).

Earlier in 2019, three people were killed amidst clashes between police and agitators opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Madhabbari in Khumulwng, nearly 20 kilometers from Agartala.



In a statement, TSF General Secretary Hamalu Jamatia said, “The Twipra Students' Federation (TSF) extends its heartfelt invitation to you to join us in observing Black Day on 8th January 2025, in remembrance of the tragic incidents that occurred on this day. It marks the somber anniversary of the brutal firing on TSF supporters, who were peacefully protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), now enacted as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“This day stands as a reminder of the courage and sacrifice of those who stood for the rights and dignity of the indigenous people of Twipra. We aim to honor their memory and reinforce our commitment to the protection of our cultural identity and democratic values,” he added.



The TSF has also invited Tipra Motha founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma to the event.



Reacting to the invitation, Pradyot said, “I am not in India, but I fully support TSF in observing Black Day on 8th January. We shall never forget what happened on that day. It is also important to remember that the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram received a bullet shot. I extend my full support and sympathy. We will never forget it.”