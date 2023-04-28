Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on April 28 reiterated that the international flight services from Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to Chittagong in Bangladesh are likely to start from June first week.

While inaugurating cargo services at MBB airport in Agartala, the transport minister said that Tripura surrounded by International borders from three sides is a landlocked state now connected with other states through air and railway connectivity.

“After the BJP government formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has laid emphasis on the development of air connectivity and has spent over Rs 500 crores for the international airport in Tripura. Similar works have been done in the railway sector too. Our government has been working to strengthen the connectivity of the state. A cargo complex is indeed very important. If we don’t run the cargo facility properly then common people and businessmen will be in trouble and they had to face huge losses. This cargo would help in transporting local products to national and international markets. This cargo service will play an important role in the economic development of our state through the seamless transportation of goods. Local traders will benefit due to this service”, said the Minister.

The Minister also said that he has received many requests from various people to start the cargo facility in Tripura which was stopped for unknown reasons.

“In the meantime, the election came, the new cabinet was formed and I have taken charge of the transport department. Soon we conducted a meeting to solve the problems in Airport and have taken many decisions including the opening of a cargo complex, prepaid auto services and etc. a few days back we received a letter from Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informing us that soon Indigo will start their cargo facility in the state. This will solve the problem of businessmen in the state”, he said.

He further informed us that within June's first week, the international air connectivity is going to start from Tripura.

“I believe after this flight services will start for Malaysia, Bangkok, and other neighboring countries which we earlier had to go from Kolkata and Delhi”, he added.

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