Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha claimed that the joint statement of the five wings of the Left Front and Congress has cleared the way for ruling BJP in the upcoming assembly election as people will never accept them.

While speaking with reporters, CM Dr Saha claimed that the alliance between Congress and the Left Front was not new.

“The relationship between Congress and the Left Front is nothing new but today just it came out in front of the public. People were fooled and confused by them always. But now it is confirmed that people will not cast vote for them. They should learn a lesson from West Bengal. They are doing mistakes again and again. They are doing mistakes as they have nothing in their mind”, he said.

The CM further said that this joint statement will eventually help the ruling BJP in the assembly poll.

Also Read: Tripura people will never accept Left Front and Congress in state: Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma

“Their joint statement is going to help us and we will be benefitted. They are nowhere in TTAADC, they lost the recently held civic body election and in the coming assembly poll as well they will be nowhere. They have no philosophy. It is good for us and people will not support them”, Dr Saha added.

Earlier on December 27, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma stated that it was a clear sign of weakness and claimed that as the election comes closer, their political understanding will increase.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE, DyCM Dev Varma said not democracy but Left Front and Congress are now in danger in Tripura.

He said that it is not surprising that Congress will partner with the Left in Tripura.

He claimed that with today's joint statement, Left Front and Congress have shown signs of weakness.

“Of course, until now, their feelings and understanding were hidden. Now that secret relationship has come to light. People will never accept that”, said the DyCM.