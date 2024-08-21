Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia sympathised with the victims of the the devastating floods in Tripura and extended "wishes for strength and resilience".

Scindia stated, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the devastating floods in Tripura. My heartfelt sympathies go out to all those affected by this tragic event. I extend my sincere wishes for strength and resilience to everyone facing this challenging time.”

The floods have caused significant damage across the Tripura, impacting thousands of lives and properties. Efforts to provide relief and aid to the affected communities are underway, with various organisations and government agencies mobilizing resources to address the immediate needs of those impacted by the floods.

Over 34,000 people have taken shelter in relief camps while 10 persons have been killed amid the devastating situation in the state.

As per the latest report from the State Emergency Operation Centre on August 21, the government set up a total of 331 relief camps, where 34,100 people from 6,259 families have taken shelter.

Meanwhile, five additional teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are en route to the state from Arunachal Pradesh and Silchar, Assam.