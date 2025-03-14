Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on March 14 flagged off mobile forensic vans across the state, a move aimed at bolstering crime investigations and improving conviction rates. The initiative, he said, would ensure swift collection and preservation of forensic evidence, strengthening law enforcement.

"The conviction rate in the state will improve... Public confidence in the state government will also increase... Evidence will be collected from the crime scene and kept in forensic vans, which will help in solving cases," Saha told reporters.

The introduction of these vans is expected to enhance the efficiency of criminal investigations, allowing forensic teams to reach crime scenes faster and gather crucial evidence without delays.

In another major development, CM Saha distributed scooties to 140 meritorious female students under the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Atmanirbhar Yojana.’ The scheme aims to promote education and self-reliance among young women in the state.

"PM Modi has stressed the need to empower women for the development of the state and the nation. The state government has launched several schemes to support women," Saha said. He reiterated that the government remains committed to fulfilling its promises to the people.

Meanwhile, Saha also engaged with citizens during the 39th edition of the ‘Mukhyamantri Samipeshu’ programme, where he addressed concerns related to healthcare, security, and governance. The interactive session allowed residents to voice their issues directly to the Chief Minister, who instructed officials to take prompt action.

"Connecting with the people and addressing their grievances is the main objective of the 'Mukhyamantri Samipeshu' programme. In the 39th edition of this programme, I listened to the issues raised by people from various corners of the state and instructed the officials to take necessary steps," Saha posted on X.