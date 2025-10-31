Tripura leads North East in renewable energy, wins national award for PM-KUSUM implementation

Tripura has been recognised as the top-performing state in the North Eastern region for successfully implementing the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) Scheme, earning a national award from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The award was presented to Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath by Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi during the Regional Workshop on Renewable Energy for the North Eastern Zone held in Guwahati.

Minister Nath highlighted that Tripura is positioning itself to become a “Hydrogen Valley Hub” for blending and exporting green hydrogen. The state government, he said, is seeking financial and technical assistance from the MNRE to carry out pre-feasibility studies aimed at expanding small hydro power projects.

“Tripura is a hilly state facing geographical and infrastructural challenges, yet the government has taken remarkable initiatives to promote renewable energy,” Nath said. He added that through the Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA), several programmes are being implemented to improve rural livelihoods, boost incomes, and promote sustainable energy practices.

The minister outlined the state’s progress in expanding decentralised renewable energy projects through schemes such as PM-KUSUM, PM-DevINE, PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, Grameen Baazar Alok Jyoti Prakalpa, and solar and biogas micro-grids to ensure energy access in remote areas.

According to Nath, 16,951 consumers have registered under the PM-Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with 1,186 households already installing rooftop solar systems with a total capacity of 4 MW. He added that 988 consumers have received government subsidies under the scheme.

“So far, Tripura has achieved 48.53 MW of installed green energy capacity, and the state is targeting 500 MW by 2030,” the minister said.

He also noted that the expansion of renewable energy projects is expected to generate significant employment. “The growing renewable sector will require skilled manpower to manage over 813 MW of installations, which could create around 4,234 jobs by 2030,” he stated.

Reiterating the state’s commitment to sustainable energy growth, Nath said Tripura’s advantage lies in its potential to develop as a Hydrogen Valley Hub. “To achieve our renewable energy goals, we need financial support, capacity building, and a comprehensive renewable energy policy for the North East to attract private investment,” he added.