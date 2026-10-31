The Tripura Left Front Committee has alleged that opposition candidates are facing threats and obstruction while attempting to file nominations for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections. It has urged the State Election Commission to take immediate steps to ensure a free, fair and peaceful electoral process.

In a letter to the State Election Commissioner, Left Front Committee Convener Manik Dey alleged that concerns raised by opposition parties during an all-party meeting on September 14 were beginning to materialise following the announcement of the election schedule.

Dey claimed that no opposition party representative could attend the all-party meeting convened by the Returning Officer, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Jirania, for the Jirania Nagar Panchayat. According to the letter, alleged BJP supporters assaulted a Congress representative on his way to the Returning Officer’s office and forced him to turn back.

The Left Front convener further alleged that a similar situation prevailed around the Returning Officers’ offices in Jirania, Kamalpur and Mohanpur, where opposition candidates were allegedly being prevented from filing their nomination papers.

In Kamalpur, under Dhalai district, Dey claimed that CPI(M) candidates who had gathered at their party office to proceed together to file nominations were surrounded inside the premises and threatened with serious consequences if they attempted to submit their papers.

In Mohanpur, under West Tripura district, he alleged that roads leading to the Returning Officer’s office had been blocked to prevent CPI(M) candidates from filing nominations. The complaint also included photographs as supporting material, the letter stated.

Referring to the 2021 ULB elections, Dey alleged that BJP candidates had won all seats uncontested in several urban bodies, including Kamalpur, Jirania, Ranirbazar, Mohanpur, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Bishalgarh, after opposition candidates were allegedly prevented from filing nominations.

Warning against a repeat of the 2021 situation, the Left Front leader urged the State Election Commission to intervene to protect candidates’ democratic rights and ensure that election results reflect the public mandate.

The committee has sought three key measures from the Commission. It has demanded police escorts for opposition candidates travelling to and from Returning Officers’ offices, particularly in Kamalpur, Jirania, Ranirbazar, Mohanpur, Udaipur, Santirbazar and Bishalgarh.

It has also sought security for candidates, their family members and their residences after the filing of nominations to protect them from alleged retaliatory attacks.

Additionally, Dey has demanded the deployment of Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF) in all urban body areas until the conclusion of the elections. He urged the Commission to ensure security on all approach roads leading to Returning Officers’ offices and take action against those disrupting the nomination process.

The allegations were made by the Tripura Left Front Committee in its representation to the State Election Commission.