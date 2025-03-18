Tripura Leader of Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury has urged Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu to take action against Minister Sudhangsu Das for allegedly posting derogatory and communal remarks on social media.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, Chaudhury expressed concerns that such statements could incite communal instability in the state.

Chaudhury stated that no individual with such a "nasty and criminal mindset" should be allowed to hold office in any democratic government in India. He pointed out that the remarks, posted on Das’s official Facebook page, not only targeted national and regional political parties but also threatened communal harmony, particularly affecting the sense of security among religious minorities.

The Leader of Opposition wrote, “One Cabinet Minister of your government, Sudhangsu Das, has made some remarks on his official Facebook page a few days ago. These remarks were highly derogatory and objectionable, as they insulted certain political parties and severely hurt communal harmony. This is particularly concerning in terms of the safety and security of the religious minority community in the state and the country.”

Chaudhury alleged that Das’s remarks were divisive, inciting communal tensions, and unconstitutional, violating the fundamental principles of secularism enshrined in the Indian Constitution. He emphasized that such statements, coming from a responsible member of the state cabinet, amount to unethical, unjust, and even criminal behavior.



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Furthermore, the Opposition leader accused Das of being a repeat offender, stating that this was not the first time the minister had made such remarks. “Minister Das has a history of making such abominable comments on social media, indicating a habitual unconstitutional and criminal mindset,” Chaudhury wrote.

In the post that sparked controversy, Minister Sudhangsu Das wrote: "During Aurangzeb's reign, numerous Hindu temples were destroyed, and many Hindus, Marathas, and Sikhs were killed. Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj were brutally executed by Aurangzeb for resisting religious conversion to Islam. The opponent political parties, namely the Samajwadi Party, the Congress, and the Leftists, endorse the same principle of Islamic brutality, fanaticism, dacoity, uncivilized barbarism, and bestial violence, as practiced by Aurangzeb. It is high time for democratic citizens to be aware of these eternal truths and acknowledge how dangerous these parties are for the country.”

Chaudhury warned that such statements, linking political parties to religious fanaticism, could lead to deep communal divisions. He urged the Governor to intervene and ensure that such "unconstitutional and criminal elements" are not allowed to burden the government.

He concluded by saying, “I request your prompt intervention so that people of all castes, creeds, religions, and communities in Tripura feel safe and secure under your government.”

The controversy has sparked widespread debate in Tripura, with demands from opposition parties for strict action against the minister. Meanwhile, the state government is yet to issue an official response regarding the allegations.