Tripura Police have arrested one person and seized narcotics and live bullets worth over Rs 2 lakh from Mohinipur Gram Panchayat of Sidhar under West District.

A police personnel from Sidhai Police Station said that on Sunday night, they received information that some people had detained an unknown person in a rubber plantation.

“When we rushed to the spot, we found the person with some injuries along with a bag. The man was identified as Ramkrishna Pal (39), a resident of Jagatpur. The Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) and DCM arrived at the spot and started searching his bag. We seized 94 Eskuf banned cough syrups, 229 grams of heroin, and five 9mm live bullets. We have seized all these items and registered a case against him,” he said.

The police official mentioned that two cases have been registered against him, and the total value of the seized items is estimated to be over Rs 2 lakh.