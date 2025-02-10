A 35-years old man was beaten to death by locals on suspicion of being a thief in Belonia under the South District of Tripura.



According to Tripura Police officials, the incident took place at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in the Belonia subdivision.



The deceased has been identified as Babul Mia (35) a resident of Belonia Sub-division.



“Last night at JNV School in Belonia, one person was detained on suspicion of theft. He was then assaulted by the public. When he was brought to the hospital, the doctor declared him brought dead. We have registered a complaint regarding the matter,” said the police.

Soon after the incident, Babul Mia's family members rushed to the hospital upon receiving the news.



A family member said, “We don’t know what happened. We received a call from the hospital, and then we were informed that he had died. We rushed to the hospital, but we don’t even know how he died.”