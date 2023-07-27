The body of a 45-year-old man who was a resident of the Belonia sub-division of South District in Tripura was recovered from Bangladesh on July 27.

The deceased identified as Ashish Baidya (45) a resident of the Nalua area in the South Tripura district under Belonia Sub-division will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem on Friday.

Tripura shares an 856 km long porous international border with Bangladesh.

Police sources said deceased Ashish Baidya, a bicycle mechanic by profession, was missing since Wednesday.



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“While patrolling the border on Thursday morning, BSF jawans found a dead body lying along the barbed wire fencing in the Chagalnaia Jashpur area of Feni district of Bangladesh. Immediately the matter was reported to the Border Guards of Bangladesh by BSF. After that, the border guards of the two countries held a flag meeting with the body”, said Police.

Police said that during the meeting it was decided that the body should be reported to the local police station as it was found in Bangladesh.

Accordingly, a report was made to the Bangladesh police. Later they recovered the dead body and took it to Feni General Hospital for post-mortem.

While Tripura Police have said that the body was identified by the brother of the deceased.

The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem tomorrow.