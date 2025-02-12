A 40-year-old man in Tripura walked into a police station on February 11 to report that he allegedly killed his own wife.

According to a police officer, the man, identifed as Shyamal Das allegedly murdered his wife Swapna, following an altercation at their home in Tripura.

He said that he spent several hours with the body before he reported his own crime.

The police later arrested the man, who has been identified as a resident of Amtali police station area in West Tripura district.

Shyamal quarrelled with Swapna over some family issues and hit her with a blunt object killing her on the spot on Monday night, Sub-Inspector of the police station Shyamal Paul said.

"Shyamal spent the night with the body inside his house. At around 1.20 pm today, he walked into the police station and claimed his wife was lying in a pool of blood inside his house. A police team went to the spot and recovered the body," he said on Tuesday.

The police sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation. (With PTI inputs)