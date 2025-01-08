In a heartwarming gesture to uplift the spirits of children in government orphanages, Tripura Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy facilitated a special visit to the Agartala Book Fair for orphaned children and Divyangjans (persons with disabilities).

Minister Roy, accompanied by his wife, led the group of children on a tour of the book fair, where they had the opportunity to explore various stalls and select books for themselves. Speaking about the initiative, Roy emphasized the importance of offering these children an experience they often miss out on due to their secluded lives in orphanages.

“These children live in isolation and often miss opportunities to enjoy recreational activities or explore their interests. The book fair provides them a chance to experience something joyful and engaging like any other child," Roy said.



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This initiative, which started last year, aims to offer orphaned and disabled children a break from their daily routine and open new doors to learning and imagination. The children, visibly delighted, wandered through the book stalls, discovering books and participating in the lively atmosphere of the fair.

Roy reiterated his commitment to continue such initiatives, saying, "Every child deserves a chance to explore, to learn, and to feel included in society." The visit was a success, with the children's faces glowing with joy as they delved into the world of literature, leaving the fair with new books and unforgettable memories.

This gesture not only provided access to books but also aimed to integrate these children into the community, making them feel valued and included in society.