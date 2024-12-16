Tripura Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath, on December 16 emphasised the need for self-reliance in food production, highlighting the importance of scientific farming.



Speaking during the inauguration of the Krishi Swarna Samriddhi Week, Rabi Krishi Vigyan Mela 2024, and the Input Distribution Program at Khowai district, Nath said, "The Krishi Swarna Samriddhi Week has been launched with the objective of enriching agriculture and making farmers self-reliant. The aim of celebrating this week is to make farmers aware of the latest agricultural methods."



At the event, the agriculture minister highlighted that agricultural scientists are always available to assist farmers in adopting modern farming techniques.

“Krishi Vigyan Kendra is implementing various programmes to support farmers. With the help of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, our farmers can enhance production by using advanced technology and high-quality seeds. Krishi Vigyan Kendra is not only supporting farmers in agriculture but also in animal husbandry, fisheries, and science-based farming. The Central and State Governments have taken various initiatives to increase farmers’ income. Farmers are benefiting from paddy procurement at subsidized prices, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, soil health check-ups, Kisan Credit Cards, and PM Kisan schemes,” he said.

He informed that 24,216 farmers in Khowai district have received Rs 73.48 crore in 18 installments under the PM Kisan Yojana.

Further, he also said, “Tripura is also making significant strides in rice seed production. We must focus on scientific farming to achieve self-reliance in food production. Villages are the strength of the government. If the poor, youth, women, and farmers develop equally, the state will not lag behind. The state ranks second in betel nut production, fourth in cauliflower cultivation, fourth in pea cultivation, and second in bean production.”