Tripura Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma on Tuesday held a crucial meeting with surrendered extremists from various militant groups.

The discussions focused on addressing the long-standing grievances of returnees and ensuring their reintegration into mainstream society.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Tripura United Indigenous Revolutionary Peoples’ Council (TUIRPC), the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), NLFT (SD), and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

Minister Debbarma emphasized the government’s commitment to their welfare, discussing key demands and developmental projects aimed at improving their livelihoods.



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“Many returnees have not received the government packages promised to them. Some have not received any benefits at all. This meeting was an opportunity to listen to their grievances and find solutions. Officials from various departments were present, and we will work towards resolving their problems through further discussions,” the minister said.

Daniel Borok Debbarma, a leader of the TUIRPC, welcomed the initiative, stating, “We don’t know what steps the government will take, but we appreciate the dialogue. We have presented our demands and expect concrete action.”

The meeting follows a strong demonstration by the returnees on February 21, when they blockaded the Assam-Agartala National Highway at Hatai Kotor, pressing for their 21-point charter of demands. The former militants argue that several promises made after their surrender and the signing of a peace pact remain unfulfilled.

The Tripura government’s proactive engagement signals a renewed effort to address the concerns of surrendered extremists, ensuring their smooth transition to civilian life while strengthening peace and stability in the state.