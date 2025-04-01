The issue of forming the 8th Pay Commission is under the active consideration of the Tripura government, and a decision will be taken at an appropriate time, Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy informed the state assembly on April 1.

He was responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Gopal Chandra Roy during the Question and Answer Session.

The Finance Minister stated that the central government had announced the proposal to constitute the Eighth Pay Commission on January 16 this year.

“However, no state in India has yet taken a final decision on the matter”, the Finance Minister said. He assured the assembly that Tripura would also make an informed decision on the issue when the time was right.

Responding to another query from Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman, the minister highlighted that the state government had provided all necessary financial details to the Sixteenth Finance Commission. He further mentioned that the Finance Commission had praised Tripura’s financial condition.

Regarding the disbursement of dearness allowance (DA), the Finance Minister confirmed that it is being given regularly to state government employees and pensioners.

He added that the state government is actively working towards reducing the gap between the DA provided to central government employees and that of state government employees.