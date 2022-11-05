At least five persons were arrested after they allegedly tried to lynch a minor girl by raining blows and strikes from lathis.

The incident took place at the Teliamura sub-division under the Khowai district.

Speaking with India Today NE, a senior police official on the condition of anonymity said the incident took place on November 02 during an arbitration meeting when the victim who is a minor girl was caught red-handed with her beloved one who is a married man when they were roaming on a bike.

“A minor girl from Chanlong area under Teliamura sub-division has been accused of having a love affair with a man of two children from Tuisindrai Bari area under Teliamura sub-division. When the family members of the victim minor girl get to know about her love affairs, on 2nd November, an arbitration meeting was held at her residence in the presence of some of the ruling party leaders of the area. And during this arbitration meeting some people dragged the minor girl out of home and assaulted her severely”, the police said.

The police personnel, however, accepted that initially, they were not aware of the incident, but on November 4, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media and after that, the police rushed to the spot and rescued the minor girl.

“The accused persons were her family members like cousins, aunty. We rushed to the spot yesterday and rescued the minor girl and brought her father to the police station. We have registered a case against five and arrested them today”, the police said.