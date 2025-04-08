Tripura Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday, April 8 criticized opposition political parties including the CPI(M), Congress, and Samajwadi Party, claiming that these parties have been misleading a large number of Muslims across the country while trying to appease a handful of them.



“The Congress, Communists, and the Samajwadi Party have been doing the politics of appeasement only for narrow interests. Former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi also did not prioritize the welfare of all Muslims during their tenure, while appeasing a section of self-interested Muslim leaders. Under the guise of Muslim love, the Congress and the Communists have acted as enemies of Muslims,” said Deb.

Deb, who is also the former Chief Minister of Tripura, said this on Tuesday while discussing 'One Nation, One Election' and the Waqf Bill at a meeting in Sonamura, Sepahijala District of Tripura.

He said it is not enough to have an army; competent leadership is needed to guide it in the right direction.



“In this context, the opposition is completely directionless because their political nature is also directionless. The Bharatiya Janata Party has competent and visionary leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, so the party and the government are being guided in the right direction for the welfare of the people. The CPI(M), Congress, and Samajwadi Party have been misleading a large number of Muslims across the country while trying to appease a handful of them,” he said.

Deb said that in the process of appeasing certain Muslims, opportunities were created for waqf properties to be misused.



“Even though there is a large amount of this wealth in the country, most common Muslims did not get the benefits. A small section used to rent these properties at a very low price and indirectly collected large sums of money for their political funds. Where have schools, colleges, or hospitals been established from this property for public welfare? What examples are there?” he asked. “However, when the Waqf Bill was brought in so that most common Muslims could benefit from it, those political businessmen are now opposing it—because political interests are more important to them than the overall welfare of the people,” he said.

He further alleged that the essence of the Congress and the Communists lies in doing politics by confusing and distracting people in various ways.

“Only the Narendra Modi government has taken strong steps in the interest of Muslims. There are multiple examples of this, starting from the abrogation of triple talaq. Since the establishment of the BJP government, no steps have been taken against the interests or emotions of Muslims,” he added.