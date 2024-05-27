Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said on Monday that the state government is contemplating to set up Ayurvedic and Homeopathy Medical colleges in the state.



Dr. Saha said this after visiting the State Ayurvedic Hospital in Agartala.



Later, Speaking with reporters Dr Saha who is also Health Minister said, “I had previously come here to inaugurate this new building, although the Ayurvedic hospital itself is very old. People have high expectations regarding the State Ayurvedic Hospital. A significant number of patients, including outpatients, visit daily. Therefore, I came here to inspect the overall situation. We are considering what can be done with the old building.”



He mentioned that the government is planning to start an Ayurvedic Medical College in the new building.



“A letter has been sent to the Centre by the Health Secretary regarding this matter. Initially, we will start with the Ayurvedic Medical College, followed by the Homeopathy Medical College. There are some issues that need to be addressed, and I have directed that these matters be resolved as soon as possible. We are hopeful that these issues will be resolved soon. Additionally, we are planning to expand the infrastructure of this building,” he added.