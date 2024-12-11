The 68th National School Games Under-17 Girls Judo Competition is set to begin on December 12 at the Netaji Subhash Regional Coaching Centre (NSRCC) in Agartala, Tripura. The four-day event will showcase the judo skills of young athletes from across India, with Chief Minister Manik Saha scheduled to inaugurate the competition.

According to Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, the event will feature participation from 27 states and 4 judo associations, with a total of 254 players and 71 officials in attendance. Thirteen teams have already reached Agartala, and the remaining participants are expected to arrive by tonight.

The inaugural ceremony will include a felicitation of 10 Tripura athletes who excelled in previous editions of the National School Games and 4 players who achieved notable success in the Khelo India Youth Games.

Minister Roy emphasised Tripura's history of successfully hosting national-level sporting events and expressed confidence in the smooth conduct of this year’s competition. Secretary of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department Dr Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty and Director Satyabrata Nath were also present at the press briefing held at the Secretariat.

The competition will run until December 15, offering a platform for young athletes to display their talents and foster a spirit of sportsmanship.