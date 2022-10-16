In yet another success in its fight against drugs, on Saturday, October 16, the New Capital Complex (NCC) police arrested a drug peddler along with suspect brown sugar from Agartala.

“On the basis of specific information regarding stock of brown sugar in the house of one Abhi Chowdhury in Bholagiri area and immediately we launched a search in that house. During search which we found 550 small bottles of brown sugar and cash Rs 20,000, we seized both,” said Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) NCC police station Paramita Pandey who led the operation.

She added, “We have arrested Abhi Chowdhury under NDPS Act and interrogating him to find who else are involved with him because he can run this alone. We also came to know that he was not only involved with drugs trafficking but also a user.”

According to police the market price of the seized drug is around Rs one lakh.

A week ago Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha had expressed his concern and said that Tripura is being used as drug corridor from Myanmar and Bangladesh.