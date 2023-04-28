Tripura Police on Thursday late evening, April 27 seized cannabis worth Rs 1.20 crore and arrested one person from the Mungiakami area under the Teliamura Sub-division of Khowai district.

Speaking on the issue, Teliamura Sub-divisional Police Officer, Prasun Kanti Tripura said, “Based on sources, we have set up a naka at Mungiakami on Thursday late evening. When the truck arrived near the naka check-up point we found the vehicle in suspicious condition. We checked the vehicle and found 104 packets of cannabis which were around 679 kgs which were hidden in a secret chamber in the truck. The market value would be Rs 1.20 crore”.

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He said that they have arrested the driver identified as Sampari Debbarma a resident of Jirania under the West District of the state.

“The truck was heading towards Guwahati from Sidhar Mohanpur in West Tripura district with the consignment of cannabis”, he added.