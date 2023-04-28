Tripura: One held with cannabis worth Rs 1.20 crore in Khowai district
Tripura Police on Thursday late evening, April 27 seized cannabis worth Rs 1.20 crore and arrested one person from the Mungiakami area.
Tripura Police on Thursday late evening, April 27 seized cannabis worth Rs 1.20 crore and arrested one person from the Mungiakami area under the Teliamura Sub-division of Khowai district.
Speaking on the issue, Teliamura Sub-divisional Police Officer, Prasun Kanti Tripura said, “Based on sources, we have set up a naka at Mungiakami on Thursday late evening. When the truck arrived near the naka check-up point we found the vehicle in suspicious condition. We checked the vehicle and found 104 packets of cannabis which were around 679 kgs which were hidden in a secret chamber in the truck. The market value would be Rs 1.20 crore”.
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He said that they have arrested the driver identified as Sampari Debbarma a resident of Jirania under the West District of the state.
“The truck was heading towards Guwahati from Sidhar Mohanpur in West Tripura district with the consignment of cannabis”, he added.
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