Tripura Police today, February 9 arrested one person and seized Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.50 crore from Bagbasa in North Tripura district.

Speaking on the matter, North District Superintendent of Police, Avinash Rai, said that based on secret information, Tripura Police intercepted a Mahindra Max vehicle reportedly carrying a huge cache of contraband items.

“Following the tip-off at Bagbasa, the Sub-divisional Police Officer and DCM rushed to the spot and detained the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, we seized 50,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.50 Crore. We have arrested one person identified as Motalek Mia, a resident of Sonamura in Sepahijala District, and registered a case against him. He came from the Assam side, and we will ascertain more details after further investigation,” he said.





Also read: Tripura: Pradyot alleges reservation quota violation in state sports recruitment