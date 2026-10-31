Tripura Panchayat Minister Kishor Barman has sought central assistance for the comprehensive development and restoration of Rudrasagar Lake, aiming to establish the state’s natural and historical heritage as one of India’s iconic lakes.

Barman met Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Dr Raj Bhushan Choudhary at his official residence and discussed several key issues related to the conservation and development of Rudrasagar.

During the meeting, Barman, who represents the area as a local MLA, highlighted the need for comprehensive restoration of the historic lake, increasing its water-holding depth, modernising the water-flow management system of Noachhara, and renovating the confluence of the Kanchigang and Gomati rivers.

He also urged the Union Minister to extend the necessary central assistance and initiate appropriate measures to develop Rudrasagar into one of the country’s iconic lakes.

Emphasising the lake’s ecological, historical and tourism significance, Barman said that planned and sustainable restoration, while preserving its natural beauty and environmental balance, could transform Rudrasagar into a major tourist destination in Tripura.

He added that the initiative could also generate new employment opportunities and boost the local economy by promoting tourism and related activities.

According to Barman, the Union Minister gave serious consideration to the issues raised during the meeting and assured him that necessary steps would be taken at the earliest.

Barman expressed confidence that the proposed initiative would not only help preserve Rudrasagar’s rich heritage but also give it a renewed identity as a nationally recognised landmark, creating fresh opportunities for future generations.