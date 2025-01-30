The political parties, including CPIM, Congress, and BJP, have jointly urged the 16th Finance Commission to look into the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), apart from increasing the tax share to 50% and ensuring direct funding to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

From Congress, its president Asish Kumar Saha, from CPIM, Bhanu Lal Saha (Ex-Minister), Radha Charan Debbarma (Ex-Chief Executive Member of TTAADC), and Ratan Bhowmik (Former Minister), and from BJP, senior leader and former Vice President Ashok Sinha were present during the meeting with the 16th Finance Commission, led by its chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya, held at the State Guest House today.

Speaking with reporters, Ashok Sinha, senior BJP leader, said, “We have tried to highlight some points on which the Finance Commission must pay attention. Simply demanding money will not be helpful. All the political parties want funds for Tripura’s development, which was interesting. We supported it. From our side, we have asked for a focus on Disaster Management, which is not strong, as such incidents never happened before. However, during floods, we can feel our weakness in this area. I have requested that attention be given to this sector. As development is happening in our state and youths are thinking beyond government jobs, we need funds.”



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Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha said that the state’s revenue resources are very limited, hence it has to depend on Central resources for development.

“At present, after the formation of Niti Aayog, various essential projects under the Planning Commission, such as Water Supply, Sanitation, and Schools, require funding. Our party has clearly stated that earlier, the Planning Commission provided us with around Rs 1,400 crore as a Gap Grant, which Niti Aayog cannot provide or permit. So, we have requested the Finance Commission to look into the Gap Grant. Apart from this, we have faced flood crises, and many people have lost their belongings. In this regard, we have asked for the National Disaster Fund and special efforts for flood victims. We have also requested assistance for dredging all rivers to improve the drainage system, solve flooding issues, and ensure proper drinking water supply. Additionally, we have asked for the regularization of contractual workers and benefits under the 8th Pay Commission," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, the CPIM has demanded at least 50% as the state's share of the net tax proceeds collected by the Union Government, adequate fund allocation for providing legitimate DA/DR, sufficient funds for filling up the large number of vacant posts and creating new posts, direct funding for TTAADC, special allocation of united grants to TTAADC as capital expenditure for overall infrastructural development in hilly areas, and a 100% hike in the allocation under the State Disaster Relief Fund.