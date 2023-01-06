Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on January 6, 2023, claimed that there is a sharp improvement in the law and order situation and as well as there is a decline in the cultivation of cannabis in the state.

CM Dr Saha said this while inaugurating Tripura Police Week 2023 this morning at Manoranjan Debbarma Memorial Stadium in Agartala.

“Every year we observe police week but this is for the first time I am attending Tripura Police Week that too after becoming Chief Minister. Police are representative of the public for their safety and security and the public is dependent on the Police. So lapses should not be there in terms of security. I have attended Northeast council meetings and for you people, I can say proudly that the way cannabis used to cultivate here has significantly decreased. And in terms of seizure of narcotics which come from Myanmar, we are second highest after Assam”, said CM.

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Claiming that there is improvement in the law and order situation, CM Dr Saha said, “The law has also improved in the state. Police are responsible for maintaining law and order. We have eight women police stations which no one could imagine. We have opened 24x7 women's help desks across the state. People are now feeling secure which has to maintain by the police. I do visit police stations and listened to their problems and I want to tell you that in the coming days, all such issues will be solved soon”.

While, the Director General of Police, Amitabh Ranjan has said that Tripura Police have been focusing towards community policing to enhance the police public interface in preventing social evils like a crime against women, drugs trafficking and etc.

“The law and order scenario of the state has improved a lot. Crimes have also decreased in the last six months. Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, we are working for further improvement of the law and order situation. A large consignment of narcotics has been seized in the last few months and several arrested. There is an overall decrease in the crime against women and our officers are prompt in responding to such cases”, said the top cop.

He said Tripura Police is working with an aim to provide a secure environment and to maintain public order in all sections of society.

“We are also upgrading and capabilities to meet the challenges and prepared for the future. I believe police and community only thrive when they work closely together and have a high degree of trust between them. Police have been focusing towards community policing to enhance police public interface in preventing social evils like a crime against women, drugs trafficking”, he added.