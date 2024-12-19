Tripura Police arrested two individuals and confiscated cannabis worth Rs 25 lakh in Ambassa, Dhalai District, on Thursday. The authorities acted on a tip-off regarding a Bolero vehicle allegedly transporting a large quantity of the drug.

Officer-in-Charge of Ambassa Police Station, Nandan Das, confirmed the arrest and seizure. According to Das, they received information early in the morning about a Bolero passenger vehicle traveling from Agartala to Dharmanagar, suspected of carrying a large quantity of cannabis.

Based on the intelligence, the police set up security alerts at check posts. At around 10 am, the vehicle was stopped and searched. During the search, officers found 20 packets of cannabis hidden in a secret compartment. The total weight of the seized cannabis was 189 kg, valued at Rs 25 lakh.

The OC identified the arrested individuals as Samir Rabi Das, the driver, and his assistant Joydip Chowdhury. Both are residents of Sepahijala District. The case is under investigation.