Tripura Police on October 8 seized cannabis worth rupees three lakh from the Paharmura area under the Khowai district of the state.

While speaking with the media, Khowai Sub-divisional Police officer Rajib Sutradhar said that based on the tip-off, the police of Khowai police station were searching vehicles on the road and found a truck loaded with cannabis.

“At Paharmura Naka Point based on a tip-off, we have detained a good laden auto truck. During checking up the vehicle we found around 70 kgs of cannabis which was kept inside a hidden chamber. We have seized the vehicle, however, the driver managed to flee from the spot”, said police.

According to police sources, the value of the recovered cannabis will be more than three lakh rupees. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, October 8, near Pahrampur market under the Khowai police station.

Police said that the auto truck was carrying the cannabis from Mohanpur under West District.