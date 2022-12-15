As the assembly election is approaching in Tripura, the Pradesh Congress have set in motion the process of preparation for the polls.

Keeping the upcoming assembly polls in view the All India Congress Committee has constituted various committees for running the polls and taking care of all matters related to this in Tripura.

The committees formed are twelve members Political Affairs Committee with four special invitees, Pradesh Election Committee comprising ten members with four ex officio members, Pradesh Election Co-ordination Committee comprising only two members, Campaign and Publicity Committee comprising seven members, Manifesto Committee comprising seven members, Media Committee comprising eight members and thirty three party leaders have been nominated as party spokespersons.

In a press release, KC Venugopal, General Secretary of AICC said, “Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal for the constitution of Political Affairs Committee, Pradesh Election Committee, Pradesh Election Co-ordination Committee, Campaign & Publicity committee, Manifesto Committee and Media Committee for the ensuing assembly elections in Tripura-2023, and also the appointment of State Spokespersons, as follows, with immediate effect.

The AICC has appointed former MLA and Ex PCC Chief Gopal Chandra Roy as Chairman of Political Affairs Committee followed by Dr. Ajoy Kumar, PCC Chief Birajit Sinha, former CM Samir Ranjan Burman, MLA Sudip Roy Burman, former MLA Ashish Kumar Saha, Ashok Deb Barma, Lakshmi Nag, former minister Billal Miah, Ashok Baidya, Jyotirmoy Nath, national secretary Szarita Laitphlang. These committees will start functioning immediately.

While the AICC has appointed PCC Chief Birajit Sinha as chairman of Pradesh Election Committee, former MLA Asish Kumar Saha appointed as Chairman of Pradesh Election Co-ordination Committee, MLA Sudip Roy Barman selected as Chairman of Campaign and Publicity Committee.

It is also expected that top brass of AICC to visit Tripura shortly.

Also read : Tripura TMC writes to Human Right Commission on police atrocities against the unemployed youth