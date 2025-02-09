Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has challenged a recent recruitment notice for Junior Physical Instructor positions in Tripura, citing significant violations of mandated reservation quotas for scheduled tribes and scheduled castes.

In a letter addressed to Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Tinku Roy on Sunday, February 9, Debbarma highlighted a stark disparity between legal requirements and the actual reservation percentages in the recruitment notice.

"The current recruitment notice reserves only 18 posts (roughly 6%) for ST candidates, far below the required 31%. Similarly, the notice reserves only 35 posts (roughly 12%) for SC candidates, which constitutes far less than the legally mandated 17%," wrote Debbarma.

The Tripura Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Reservation Act mandates 31% reservation for ST candidates and 17% for SC candidates in government job vacancies. The current allocation falls significantly short of these requirements.

Debbarma warned that this deviation could have serious consequences for community relations in the state. "The inadequate reservation for ST and SC candidates erodes the trust of the people in the fairness of government processes," he stated, emphasising that failure to address the issue could damage relations between the government and marginalised communities.

The royal scion has demanded immediate intervention from the Sports Minister to revise the recruitment notice and align it with legal requirements. He has also called for an official explanation regarding the changes made to the reservation quotas in the advertisement.