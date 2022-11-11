TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma today stated that the ruling government is not only against the CPIM but also against the TIPRA Motha.

The statement of the Pradyot who is also the royal scion of the state came after Tripura Sports Council didn’t give permission to use a stage for holding a mass gathering of TIPRA Motha that will be held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on November 12.

While speaking with reporters, Pradyot said, “Our programme is on November 12 and I came here to inspect the work. But it is really unfortunate that despite paying the full amount of money Tripura Sports Council under which the Swami Vivekananda ground falls, didn’t allow us to use the stage. When it’s about programme of the Prime Minister they will give everything but when it’s about TIPRA Motha no permission for the stage. So we have constructed a stage. But so far I know Prime Minister is not coming in this month. Government should hear everyone. I thought this government is against the CPIM but now I feel this government is against the TIPRA Motha as well”.

He further informed that the syndicates of different motor stands are not allowing vehicles for the workers, supporters of TIPRA Motha to arrive in Agartala for the mass gathering.

“I hope this time’s gathering will be more than the last one. But challenges are there. Syndicates of different motor stands are not allowing vehicles to carry our supporters, and workers and I want to appeal to whoever wants to come they should arrive a day before the programme. Everyone should come. There will be no rally and no slogan. I don’t want any slogans and chanting against any community or religion. This will be a peaceful programme for constitutional demand. We want to give a message to the country that our people can raise their voices peacefully and in a democratic manner by not using any arms. We want peace in the state”, said Pradyot.