The Royal Scion and former Chairman of TIPRA Motha, Maharaja Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma has launched the 'Maharaja Kirit Bikram Manikya Scholarship Programme,' an initiative aimed at assisting talented civil service aspirants from Tripura in realizing their dreams.

In a video message, Pradyot mentioned that the financial support for the program will come entirely from his end.



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"I was contemplating how I could contribute to uplifting my society, setting aside politics. That's why we have initiated a scholarship program dedicated to my late father, Maharaj Kirit Bikram Manikya Debbarma. This scholarship program is for those who have talent and potential but face financial constraints. It is for individuals aspiring to become IAS, IPS, or serve in the Tripura Civil Service but lack the necessary financial resources. This year, I am launching this scholarship program to support youth from my own family. A society cannot develop solely through politics. We aim to work for our youth so that, in the coming days, they can contribute to society. I hope the next generation in my family chooses careers as IAS, TCS, Secretary, and Director," he expressed.

He further explained that through this program, he would be providing financial assistance and mentorship to the selected candidates from his funds.