Tripura government, in a bid to enhance the overall quality of education, is conducting continuous reviews and focusing on building better school infrastructure, the state's Chief Minister Manik Saha revealed.

During a review meeting on the draft Tripura School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework (TSQAAF), Saha, who also serves as the Education Minister, emphasised the government's commitment to providing quality education to the state's students.

"In addition to improving educational infrastructure, importance should be placed on evaluating the overall level of education through continuous review," Saha said. "The concerned authorities should take effective steps to ensure students achieve good results."

The main elements of the draft TSQAAF were discussed in detail during the meeting, with Education Department Special Secretary Raval Hemendra Kumar outlining the framework.

"Through the Tripura School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework, it will be possible to identify educational and infrastructural problems and deficiencies in school complexes and take appropriate remedial measures," Kumar said.

The Special Secretary also expressed the government's intention to launch the TSQAAF in the state soon.

In the meeting, officials from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) and the Department of Secondary Education discussed their ongoing teacher training programs, underscoring the state's holistic approach to improving the quality of education.

"The state government has always prioritised quality education," Saha said, emphasising the importance of continuous assessment and infrastructure development to ensure students' academic success.