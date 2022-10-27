The situation turned grim in the Kalyanpur area under the Khowai district of Tripura after protests from different opposition political parties and also from local people erupted demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved with the gang rape of a minor girl that took place on Tuesday late night.

On October 27, opposition political parties including CPIM, Congress, Trinamool Congress, and TIPRA Motha staged a protest rally and held a demonstration in front of Kalyanpur Police Station and also met the Police personnel demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Speaking with reporters all the political parties has echoed the same and alleged involvement of local BJP leaders in the gang rape incident.

Meanwhile, one CPIM local leader has alleged that BJP-backed miscreants who are also grassroots-level leaders are involved in this gang rape.

“We are demanding immediate action against the criminals. We are hopeful police personnel will fulfil their duty. After the BJP government formed starting from minor girls, women and old women are victims of gang rapes”, said CPIM leaders after meeting with police personnel in Kalyanpur police station.

The Trinamool Congress delegation was led by Trinamool Congress leader Panna Deb. She said, “Four persons have gang-raped the minor girl. BJP’s local leaders are involved with this gang rape. We are demanding to arrest all the culprits in 24 hours”.

Meanwhile, Tipra Motha Woman federation’s working president Manihar Debbarma has alleged that one local BJP leader is also involved in this gang rape and under his direction this incident took place.

“One tribal minor girl who was returning home after attending Kali Puja, some non-tribal youths abducted the girl and gang-raped. Under the leadership of one BJP leader Bidhan Bihari Datta, the incident took place. Five persons are involved with this incident and demanding immediate arrest of the culprits”, she added.

Slamming the police, one of the protestors staged road blockades and said, “24 hours have passed still now Tripura Police failed to arrest all the accused. Why police failed to arrest him. They are trying to save the culprits”.



