Tripura's Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested three women in connection with the brutal assault on Railway TTE Atul Kaushik at Manu Railway Station, under Dhalai District after video footage from the incident surfaced.

A police source stated that the arrested individuals were identified as Rubina Chakma (21), a resident of Pechartal Aadhar Chhara village; Rajnamukhi Chakma (30) from Lal Chhara area; and Bina Chakma (35), hailing from Pechartal Jubolichhara village.

“The incident, which occurred a month ago, began when the accused, along with others, were illegally transporting bananas from Manu Railway Station to Agartala via passenger trains. When questioned by TTE Atul Kaushik regarding the unlawful transport of goods, they claimed that they routinely used passenger trains for such shipments. In response, Kaushik imposed a fine of Rs 3000. This led to a violent confrontation in which the TTE was severely beaten by the accused and some other TTEs. Kaushik suffered serious injuries and was immediately taken for medical treatment”, the police informed.

Following the assault, the victim filed a case with the GRP.

The police conducted a thorough investigation, analysing video footage which helped them track down and arrest the three women.

However, several other suspects are still on the run, and efforts to nab them are ongoing.